You'll always hear teams talk about "scoring fast," but Pittsburgh took it to an entirely different level on Saturday against Virginia in their Week 11 ACC showdown. The Panthers picked off Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage to take a 14-0 lead just 16 seconds into their matchup as the stunned crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia, looked on in astonishment.

Cornerback M.J. Devonshire stepped in front of Armstrong's pass to the flat and cruised 29 yards for the score to give coach Pat Narduzzi's squad the quick 7-0 lead on the road. Virginia took over at the 25-yard line following a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, and Armstrong was immediately picked off again. This time, Marquis Williams picked Armstrong off down the left sideline after the veteran Virginia quarterback fired the ball into traffic. Williams stayed on his feet and cruised down the right sideline behind a wall of blockers for a 39-yard pick six.

You can have a look at both plays below:

It's one thing to dig into a hole. But Armstrong put the Cavaliers into a ditch on Saturday against a stunned home crowd at Scott Stadium.