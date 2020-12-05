Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 6-4; Virginia 4-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Cavaliers two weeks ago. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Abilene Christian Wildcats 55-15 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7. It was another big night for Virginia's QB Brennan Armstrong, who passed for four TDs and 383 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 52 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Armstrong this season.

Meanwhile, BC picked up a 34-27 win over the Louisville Cardinals last week. QB Dennis Grosel and RB David Bailey were among the main playmakers for BC as the former passed for two TDs and 44 yards on seven attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground and the latter punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Cavaliers are now 4-4 while the Eagles sit at 6-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia enters the game with 19 passing touchdowns, good for 19th best in the nation. Less enviably, BC is stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 112.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.