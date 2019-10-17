Watch Virginia vs. Duke: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Virginia (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: Virginia 4-2-0; Duke 4-2-0

What to Know

Virginia won both of their matches against Duke last season (28-21 and 28-14) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Virginia and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Cavaliers in their past four games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.

Virginia came up short against Miami (Fla.) on Friday, falling 17-9. Duke won the last time they met up with Georgia Tech, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Blue Devils enjoyed a cozy 41-23 win over Georgia Tech. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (38) and coasted on those for the victory.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Duke's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 4-2. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.