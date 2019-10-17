Watch Virginia vs. Duke: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Virginia vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. Duke (away)
Current Records: Virginia 4-2-0; Duke 4-2-0
What to Know
Virginia won both of their matches against Duke last season (28-21 and 28-14) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Virginia and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Cavaliers in their past four games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.
Virginia came up short against Miami (Fla.) on Friday, falling 17-9. Duke won the last time they met up with Georgia Tech, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Blue Devils enjoyed a cozy 41-23 win over Georgia Tech. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (38) and coasted on those for the victory.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Duke's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 4-2. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Virginia 28 vs. Duke 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - Virginia 28 vs. Duke 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - Virginia 34 vs. Duke 20
- Nov 21, 2015 - Virginia 42 vs. Duke 34
