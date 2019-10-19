Watch Virginia vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: Virginia 4-2-0; Duke 4-2-0

What to Know

Virginia won both of their matches against Duke last season (28-21 and 28-14) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Virginia and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Cavaliers in their past four games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.

Virginia came up short against Miami (Fla.) last week, falling 17-9. Meanwhile, Duke won their last contest against Georgia Tech, and it was the same story this time around. The Blue Devils had enough points to win and then some against Georgia Tech, taking their game 41-23. The squad ran away with 38 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Duke's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.50

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.