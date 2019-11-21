Watch Virginia vs. Liberty: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Virginia vs. Liberty football game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. Liberty (away)
Current Records: Virginia 7-3; Liberty 6-4
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers and the Liberty Flames have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Virginia's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Liberty at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Liberty will be stumbling in from a loss.
Virginia decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the squad still came out ahead despite 81 yards in penalties. They managed a 33-28 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Virginia QB Bryce Perkins was slinging it as he picked up 106 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Liberty had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against the BYU Cougars. QB Stephen Calvert and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden were two go-getters for Liberty despite the defeat. The former passed for 303 yards and three TDs on 45 attempts, while the latter caught ten passes for 162 yards and one TD.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
Liberty's loss took them down to 6-4 while Virginia's win pulled them up to 7-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 113.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Flames rank 16th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 300.4 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Flames the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 17-point favorite against the Flames.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Virginia 45 vs. Liberty 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game