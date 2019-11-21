Watch Virginia vs. Liberty: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: Virginia 7-3; Liberty 6-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Liberty Flames have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Virginia's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Liberty at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Liberty will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the squad still came out ahead despite 81 yards in penalties. They managed a 33-28 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Virginia QB Bryce Perkins was slinging it as he picked up 106 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Liberty had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against the BYU Cougars. QB Stephen Calvert and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden were two go-getters for Liberty despite the defeat. The former passed for 303 yards and three TDs on 45 attempts, while the latter caught ten passes for 162 yards and one TD.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Liberty's loss took them down to 6-4 while Virginia's win pulled them up to 7-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 113.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Flames rank 16th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 300.4 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Flames the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 17-point favorite against the Flames.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.