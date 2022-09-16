Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Virginia

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-1; Virginia 1-1

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Monarchs ended up a good deal behind the East Carolina Pirates when they played last week, losing 39-21. WR Ali Jennings III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for three TDs and 196 yards.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Virginia suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24-3 by the third quarter. One thing working slightly against Virginia was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Perris Jones, who rushed for 26 yards on seven carries.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.