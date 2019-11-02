Watch W. Kentucky vs. FAU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
W. Kentucky (home) vs. FAU (away)
Current Records: W. Kentucky 5-3; FAU 5-3
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Western Kentucky and FAU at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. FAU will be strutting in after a win while Western Kentucky will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Hilltoppers were close but no cigar last week as they fell 26-23 to Marshall. A silver lining for Western Kentucky was the play of DB Gaej Walker, who rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for FAU. They steamrolled Old Dominion 41-3. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.
FAU's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Messiah deWeaver and embarrassed Old Dominion's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 46 yards. Leading the way was DE Leighton McCarthy and his two sacks.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Western Kentucky going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met in November of last year, the Hilltoppers lost to the Owls by a decisive 34-15 margin. Maybe the Hilltoppers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.97
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Bettors have moved against the Hilltoppers slightly, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
W. Kentucky and FAU both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - FAU 34 vs. W. Kentucky 15
- Oct 28, 2017 - FAU 42 vs. W. Kentucky 28
- Oct 29, 2016 - W. Kentucky 52 vs. FAU 3
- Nov 07, 2015 - W. Kentucky 35 vs. FAU 19
