Watch W. Kentucky vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 1-2-0; UAB 3-0-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as UAB and Western Kentucky will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. UAB is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Blazers ran circles around South Alabama last week, and the extra yardage (514 yards vs. 165 yards) paid off. UAB made easy work of South Alabama and carried off a 35-3 win. QB Tyler Johnston III did work as he passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Johnston III's 67-yard TD bomb to WR Kendall Parham in the first quarter.

Two weeks ago, Western Kentucky was out to avenge their 20-17 loss to Louisville from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The matchup between Western Kentucky and Louisville was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Western Kentucky falling 38-21. Western Kentucky was down by 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

UAB's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Western Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Western Kentucky is 17th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 108.30 on average. UAB has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 3 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.