Watch W. Michigan vs. Ball State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

W. Michigan (home) vs. Ball State (away)

Current Records: W. Michigan 5-4; Ball State 4-3

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Ball State and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Waldo Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Ball State's 42-41 victory from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 34-21 defeat against the Ohio Bobcats last week. Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Walter Fletcher, who rushed for 156 yards and one TD on 14 carries. This was the first time Fletcher has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan ran circles around the Bowling Green Falcons, and the extra yardage (574 yards vs. 255 yards) paid off. Western Michigan put a hurting on Bowling Green to the tune of 49-10. RB LeVante Bellamy went supernova for Western Michigan as he rushed for 178 yards and four TDs on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Bellamy's 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Western Michigan's win lifted them to 5-4 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos enter the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for ninth in the the nation. But the Cardinals are even better: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for fifth in the the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Cardinals a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

W. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.