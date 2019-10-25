Watch W. Michigan vs. Bowling Green: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 4-4; Bowling Green 2-5
What to Know
Bowling Green has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Bowling Green and Western Michigan will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Waldo Stadium. Allowing an average of 35.57 points per game, Bowling Green has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Falcons ended up a good deal behind Central Michigan when they played last week, losing 38-20. Bowling Green got a solid performance out of RB Bryson Denley, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and snatched one receiving TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, if Western Michigan was riding high off their 38-16 takedown of Miami (Ohio) two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Western Michigan fell to Eastern Michigan 34-27. The over/under? 61. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
The Falcons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 27-point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
W. Michigan and Bowling Green both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - W. Michigan 42 vs. Bowling Green 35
- Nov 11, 2015 - Bowling Green 41 vs. W. Michigan 27
