Watch W. Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 3-3-0; Miami (Ohio) 2-3-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Miami (Ohio) will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Western Michigan at noon ET at Waldo Stadium. The RedHawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.2 points per game.
Two weeks ago, Miami (Ohio) had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-20 victory over Buffalo. Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to RB Jaylon Bester, who rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.
We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Western Michigan had to settle for a 31-24 loss against Toledo last week. If Western Michigan was hoping to take revenge for the 51-24 defeat against Toledo the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Miami (Ohio)'s win lifted them to 2-3 while Western Michigan's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos enter the game with 28 overall touchdowns, good for 13th best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 239.20 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the RedHawks.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 13-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
W. Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - W. Michigan 40 vs. Miami (Ohio) 39
- Oct 24, 2015 - W. Michigan 35 vs. Miami (Ohio) 13
-
