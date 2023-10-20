Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4, Wake Forest 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against Wake Forest since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Pittsburgh pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Wake Forest.

Pittsburgh's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against Louisville by a score of 38-21 (the very same score they lost by the week prior).

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Christian Veilleux, who threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns. M.J. Devonshire got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 30-13 fall against Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh's victory bumped their season record to 2-4 while Wake Forest's loss dropped theirs to 3-3.

Odds

Wake Forest is a slight 1-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 5 years.