WATCH: Wake Forest kicker forgets to join team for field goal attempt, rushes and hits upright
It's tough to kick field goals without a kicker
Wake Forest is hosting No. 8 Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and apparently one member of the Demon Deacons didn't get enough coffee this morning. That is bound to happen, though teams try whatever they can to all get up for early kickoff times.
In the first quarter after a drive stalled at the 21-yard-line, coach Dave Clawson called on Nick Sciba for a 38-yard field goal. But nobody told Sciba, who stayed on the sideline while his holder was left alone in the backfield.
To make matters worse, Sciba doinked the kick off the goal post after running on the field.
He made up for it later with a couple early field goals to give Wake Forest its first points of the day. Still, he's going to catch plenty of jokes for that first miscue from his teammates, fans and highlight shows -- hopefully just for the remainder of the day.
