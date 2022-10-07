Who's Playing

Army West Point @ No. 15 Wake Forest

Current Records: Army West Point 1-3; Wake Forest 4-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Field. If the game is anything like Wake Forest's 70-56 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Demon Deacons had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-21 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to RB Justice Ellison, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Army on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a hard 31-14 fall against the Georgia State Panthers. QB Tyhier Tyler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 110 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Tyler has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next matchup looks promising for Wake Forest, who are favored by a full 17 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Wake Forest's win brought them up to 4-1 while the Black Knights' defeat pulled them down to 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Demon Deacons come into the contest boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 18. Army has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 301.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 17-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest have won two out of their last three games against Army West Point.