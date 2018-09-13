Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
This season's records: Wake Forest 2-0; Boston College 2-0
What to Know
Boston College are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Wake Forest on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Everything went Boston College's way against Holy Cross as the squad secured a 62-14 victory.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest took their matchup against Towson by a conclusive 51-20 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Wake Forest.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
Last season, Wake Forest were 7-3-2 against the spread. As for Boston College, they were 8-3-2 against the spread
Series History
Wake Forest have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.
- 2017 - Boston College Eagles 10 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 34
- 2016 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 14 vs. Boston College Eagles 17
- 2015 - Boston College Eagles 0 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3
-
