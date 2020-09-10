Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson @ Wake Forest

Last Season Records: Wake Forest 8-5; Clemson 13-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 0-5 against the Clemson Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Truist Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Demon Deacons were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a 13-1 record last year and an appearance in the CFP Championship, Clemson is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wake Forest was 15th best in the nation (top 12%) in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 464 on average. Clemson displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the season with 85 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Wake Forest is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 33-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Clemson from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 33-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.