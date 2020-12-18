Who's Playing

Florida State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Florida State 3-6; Wake Forest 4-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per matchup. FSU and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Truist Field. The Seminoles should still be riding high after a big win, while Wake Forest will be looking to right the ship.

FSU made easy work of the Duke Blue Devils last week and carried off a 56-35 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point FSU had established a 42-21 advantage. QB Jordan Travis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for two TDs and 192 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 90 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Travis' 68-yard TD bomb to RB Ja'Khi Douglas in the fourth quarter.

FSU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons suffered a grim 45-21 defeat to the Louisville Cardinals last week. A silver lining for Wake Forest was the play of WR Jaquarii Roberson, who caught nine passes for one TD and 138 yards.

The Seminoles are now 3-6 while Wake Forest sits at 4-4. FSU is 0-2 after wins this season, and Wake Forest is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last five games against Wake Forest.