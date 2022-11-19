Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Syracuse 6-4; Wake Forest 6-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Truist Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Orange last week, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. 'Cuse was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. QB Garrett Shrader had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 35.29%.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wake Forest as they fell 36-34 to the North Carolina Tar Heels last week. The loss was just more heartbreak for Wake Forest, who fell 58-55 when the teams previously met last November. The losing side was boosted by QB Sam Hartman, who passed for four TDs and 320 yards on 31 attempts. Hartman's 60-yard touchdown toss to WR Donavon Greene in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

'Cuse is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with 'Cuse, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange rank 12th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. But the Demon Deacons come into the contest boasting the third most passing touchdowns in the nation at 33. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 10-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.