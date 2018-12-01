WATCH: Washington DB brings back the most ridiculous deflected pick six you've seen

The Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 11 Washington and No. 17 Utah has been a defensive struggle to say the least. So, naturally, the first touchdown of the night was on defense. And, goodness, it was a wild one.

Tied at 3-3 in the third quarter, Utah, held to 2.9 yards per play in the first half, was finally getting something going on offense when quarterback Jason Shelley's pass was bobbled and kicked up right into the waiting arms of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy, who ran the ball back 66 yards for a touchdown to make it 10-3. Of course, words hardly do the play justice, so you're better off just seeing the improbable highlight for yourself.

Oddly enough, that was the first defensive touchdown for Washington on the season. It was completely appropriate for how this game has gone. Utah has played the last few weeks with its backup quarterback and running back in the starting lineup, and against the Huskies defense, the Utes have predictably struggled to move the ball. But it doesn't help when Washington gets breaks like these as well. Credit to Murphy for being Johnny-on-the-spot and taking the pick back for a score when touchdowns are at a premium; however, that was an absolute gut punch for Utah.