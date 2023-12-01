Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon Ducks @ No. 4 Washington Huskies

Current Records: Oregon 11-1, Washington 12-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Washington and Oregon are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Washington comes in on 19 and Oregon on six.

Washington has more to be thankful for after their game against Washington State on Saturday. Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over Washington State.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Rome Odunze, who picked up 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Odunze is on a roll when it comes to receiving yards, as he's now posted 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Michael Penix Jr. also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Oregon has more to be thankful for after their match against Oregon State on Friday. Everything went Oregon's way against Oregon State as Oregon made off with a 31-7 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Oregon, Oregon is are in good company: they have won eight matches by 24 points or more this season.

It was another big night for Bo Nix, who threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.5% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Nix has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 12 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Troy Franklin, who picked up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Washington pushed their record up to 12-0 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 40.8 points per game. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Friday's game as the pair haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Huskies command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Ducks (currently ranked second in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 6.1 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Friday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Oregon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 67 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and Oregon both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.