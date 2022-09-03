Who's Playing
Idaho @ Washington State
Last Season Records: Washington State 7-6; Idaho 4-7
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho Vandals, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 17, 2016 - Washington State 56 vs. Idaho 6