Who's Playing

Idaho @ Washington State

Last Season Records: Washington State 7-6; Idaho 4-7

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho Vandals, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.