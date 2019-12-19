Watch Washington vs. Boise State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 19 Boise State @ Washington

Current Records: Boise State 12-1; Washington 7-5

The Washington Huskies and the Boise State Broncos have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington and Boise State will compete for holiday cheer in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET test. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Huskies and the Washington State Cougars three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the Huskies wrapped it up with a 31-13 win. Washington QB Jacob Eason was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 244 passing yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Eason's performance made up for a slower contest against the Colorado Buffaloes four weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 31-10 two weeks ago. Boise State can attribute much of their success to QB Jaylon Henderson, who passed for two TDs and 212 passing yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 51 yards, and WR Khalil Shakir, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Their wins bumped Washington to 7-5 and Boise State to 12-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies enter the game with only 12 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 37 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC

The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 50

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.