Watch Washington vs. Boise State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Washington vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Boise State @ Washington
Current Records: Boise State 12-1; Washington 7-5
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Boise State Broncos have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington and Boise State will compete for holiday cheer in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET test. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Huskies and the Washington State Cougars three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the Huskies wrapped it up with a 31-13 win. Washington QB Jacob Eason was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 244 passing yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Eason's performance made up for a slower contest against the Colorado Buffaloes four weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 31-10 two weeks ago. Boise State can attribute much of their success to QB Jaylon Henderson, who passed for two TDs and 212 passing yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 51 yards, and WR Khalil Shakir, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Their wins bumped Washington to 7-5 and Boise State to 12-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies enter the game with only 12 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 37 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 04, 2015 - Boise State 16 vs. Washington 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Charlotte vs. Buffalo 10,000 times.
-
2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington football.
-
2019 New Orleans Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's New Orleans Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Camellia Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Florida International vs. Arkansas...
-
2019 Boca Raton Bowl odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Florida Atlantic.
-
2019 Cure Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Cure Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game