Watch Washington vs. North Dakota: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies (home) vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (away)

Last season records: Washington 10-3; North Dakota 3-8

What to Know

On Saturday Washington take on North Dakota at 5:00 PM.

Washington had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last Saturday, they were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 16-21 to Auburn. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jake Browning, who passed for 296 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, North Dakota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They made easy work of Miss Valley St. and carried off a 35-7 victory.

North Dakota's win lifted them to 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if North Dakota can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the loss and take the spring out of North Dakota's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.