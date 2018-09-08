Watch Washington vs. North Dakota: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch the Washington vs. No. Dakota football game
Who's Playing
Washington Huskies (home) vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (away)
Last season records: Washington 10-3; North Dakota 3-8
What to Know
On Saturday Washington take on North Dakota at 5:00 PM.
Washington had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last Saturday, they were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 16-21 to Auburn. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jake Browning, who passed for 296 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, North Dakota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They made easy work of Miss Valley St. and carried off a 35-7 victory.
North Dakota's win lifted them to 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if North Dakota can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the loss and take the spring out of North Dakota's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy could be one of Week 2's best games
-
LIberty punter ejected for targeting
This wasn't targeting as much as it was torpedoing by the Liberty punter
-
South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, picks
Stephen Oh is 7-0 on South Carolina games and just locked in a pick for Saturday
-
College football picks: Week 2 top games
A closer look at the top six games on the Saturday slate in Week 2 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer is on a 6-1 run and has simulated Oklahoma-UCLA 10,000 time...