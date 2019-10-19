Watch Washington vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Washington (home) vs. No. 12 Oregon (away)
Current Records: Washington 5-2-0; Oregon 5-1-0
What to Know
Oregon and Washington are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Oregon and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Ducks. They steamrolled Colorado 45-3. RB CJ Verdell was the offensive standout of the game for the Ducks, as he picked up 171 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Verdell has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Washington made easy work of Arizona last week and carried off a 51-27 win. That result was just more of the same for Washington, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 24 of 2016).
Their wins bumped Oregon to 5-1 and Washington to 5-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ducks enter the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the the nation. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for 13th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Washington and Oregon both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Oregon 30 vs. Washington 27
- Nov 04, 2017 - Washington 38 vs. Oregon 3
- Oct 08, 2016 - Washington 70 vs. Oregon 21
- Oct 17, 2015 - Oregon 26 vs. Washington 20
