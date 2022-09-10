Who's Playing

Portland State @ Washington

Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0

Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington earned a 41-3 in their most recent contest in September of 2016.

The Huskies entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes by a conclusive 45-20 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 38-13 advantage. QB Michael Penix Jr. had a stellar game for Washington as he passed for four TDs and 345 yards on 39 attempts.

Meanwhile, Portland State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 21-17 to the San Jose State Spartans.

Washington's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if the Vikings can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.90

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.