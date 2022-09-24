Who's Playing
Stanford @ No. 18 Washington
Current Records: Stanford 1-1; Washington 3-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Huskies bagged a 39-28 win over the Michigan State Spartans last week. Washington relied on the efforts of QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for four TDs and 397 yards on 40 attempts, and WR Ja'Lynn Polk, who caught six passes for three TDs and 153 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Penix Jr.'s 53-yard TD bomb to Polk in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the USC Trojans two weeks ago, falling 41-28. Stanford was down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Tanner McKee wasn't much of a difference maker for Stanford; McKee threw two interceptions.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Washington's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinal bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford have won four out of their last seven games against Washington.
- Oct 30, 2021 - Washington 20 vs. Stanford 13
- Dec 05, 2020 - Stanford 31 vs. Washington 26
- Oct 05, 2019 - Stanford 23 vs. Washington 13
- Nov 03, 2018 - Washington 27 vs. Stanford 23
- Nov 10, 2017 - Stanford 30 vs. Washington 22
- Sep 30, 2016 - Washington 44 vs. Stanford 6
- Oct 24, 2015 - Stanford 31 vs. Washington 14