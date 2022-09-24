Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 18 Washington

Current Records: Stanford 1-1; Washington 3-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Huskies bagged a 39-28 win over the Michigan State Spartans last week. Washington relied on the efforts of QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for four TDs and 397 yards on 40 attempts, and WR Ja'Lynn Polk, who caught six passes for three TDs and 153 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Penix Jr.'s 53-yard TD bomb to Polk in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the USC Trojans two weeks ago, falling 41-28. Stanford was down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Tanner McKee wasn't much of a difference maker for Stanford; McKee threw two interceptions.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Washington's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Cardinal bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last seven games against Washington.