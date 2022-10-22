Weber State has cemented its place in the college football record books -- for the wrong reasons. With four safeties committed against Montana State, the Wildcats have set the FCS record for safeties in a single game.

The worst part about the safeties yielded by Weber State is that they were all unforced. Montana State did not pin the Weber State offense deep only to make a play in the backfield. Instead, all four of the Wildcats' safeties were due to high snaps in punt formation.

Each safety looked nearly identical, with the long snapper firing the ball well over the head of the punter and into the end zone. On the record-setting safety, the ball did stop in the end zone but punter Jack Burgess booted it out of bounds with Montana State defenders hot on his heels.

The Wildcats took a 24-9 lead in the second quarter, but their critical errors gave the Bobcats points and possessions. Montana State took advantage of them and came all the way back to take the lead.

Regardless of whether Weber State is able to overcome its record-setting afternoon and come back to win the game, the Wildcats might spend a little more time than usual working on special teams in practice next week.