Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: BYU 5-3, West Virginia 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the BYU Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, West Virginia will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, West Virginia beat UCF 41-28.

West Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Garrett Greene out in front who rushed for 55 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Donaldson Jr. was another key contributor, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, BYU gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Texas, falling 35-6.

West Virginia's victory bumped their record up to 5-3. As for BYU, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 5-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Mountaineers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 203.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cougars , though, as they've been averaging only 81.2 per game. How will BYU fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

West Virginia is a big 12-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.