Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Oklahoma State 4-2, West Virginia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

West Virginia is 1-7 against Oklahoma State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to defend their home field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The point spread may have favored West Virginia two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 41-39. West Virginia gained 153 more yards on the day, but it was Houston that made the best of use of them.

Garrett Greene put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over Kansas on Saturday, taking the game 39-32. The win made it back-to-back wins for Oklahoma State.

Ollie Gordon continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gordon is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Rashod Owens also helped out as he racked up 112 receiving yards.

Oklahoma State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Collin Oliver and his 2.5 sacks.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Oklahoma State, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Alex Hale: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

With West Virginia's loss and Oklahoma State's victory, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

Looking ahead, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. For those looking to play the spread, keep West Virginia's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Oklahoma State over their last five matchups.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Oklahoma State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 24-19 win. Does West Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oklahoma State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

West Virginia is a 3-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against West Virginia.

Nov 26, 2022 - West Virginia 24 vs. Oklahoma State 19

Nov 06, 2021 - Oklahoma State 24 vs. West Virginia 3

Sep 26, 2020 - Oklahoma State 27 vs. West Virginia 13

Nov 23, 2019 - Oklahoma State 20 vs. West Virginia 13

Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. West Virginia 41

Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma State 50 vs. West Virginia 39

Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma State 37 vs. West Virginia 20

Oct 10, 2015 - Oklahoma State 33 vs. West Virginia 26

Injury Report for West Virginia

Montre Miller: out (Undisclosed)

Aubrey Burks: out (Undisclosed)

Tomas Rimac: out (Undisclosed)

Davis Mallinger: doubtful (Back)

Justin Johnson Jr.: questionable (Undisclosed)

Keyshawn Cobb: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Trey Lathan: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma State