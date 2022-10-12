Who's Playing

Baylor @ West Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 3-2; West Virginia 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between West Virginia and the Texas Longhorns last week was not particularly close, with West Virginia falling 38-20. West Virginia was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for West Virginia, but they got scores from RB Justin Johnson Jr., RB Tony Mathis Jr., and WR Kaden Prather.

Meanwhile, Baylor came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week, falling 36-25. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of WR Monaray Baldwin, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 174 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Baldwin has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

West Virginia is now 2-3 while Baylor sits at a mirror-image 3-2. West Virginia is 1-1 after losses this season, Baylor 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against Baylor.