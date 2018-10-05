Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers (home) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (away)

Current records: West Virginia 4-0; Kansas 2-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for West Virginia. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Kansas at 12:00 p.m. West Virginia will be strutting in after a win while Kansas will be stumbling in from a loss.

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas Tech last Saturday, winning 42-34. Will Grier was the offensive standout of the match for West Virginia, as he passed for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas was out to avenge their 58-17 defeat to Oklahoma St. from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Kansas took a hard 28-48 fall against Oklahoma St. Kansas was down by 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Everything went West Virginia's way against Kansas the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 56-34 win. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Kansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Mountaineers are a big 29 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, West Virginia is 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Kansas, they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

West Virginia has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.