Watch West Virginia vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 1-1-0; NC State 2-0-0

What to Know

NC State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on West Virginia at noon at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The Wolfpack kept a clean sheet against W. Carolina last week. NC State took their contest with ease, bagging a 41 to nothing win over W. Carolina. Among those leading the charge for the Wolfpack was RB Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, West Virginia and Missouri couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. West Virginia ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-38 walloping at Missouri's hands. West Virginia was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Missouri apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.

NC State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Mountaineers are still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. But the Wolfpack haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet. So, the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.30

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 7 point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

NC State and West Virginia tied in their last contest.