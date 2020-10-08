Who's Playing

Marshall @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Marshall 2-0; Western Kentucky 1-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Marshall won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Thundering Herd were hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Appalachian State Mountaineers three weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Marshall beat Appalachian State 17-7. Marshall's RB Brenden Knox was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 138 yards on 28 carries.

Meanwhile, WKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week, sneaking past 20-17. WKU QB Tyrrell Pigrome did work as he passed for two TDs and 188 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Hilltoppers against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 0-3 record ATS can't hold a candle to Marshall's 2-0.

The wins brought the Thundering Herd up to 2-0 and WKU to 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Marshall comes into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest interceptions in the nation at one. But WKU is even better: they have yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Marshall have won three out of their last five games against Western Kentucky.