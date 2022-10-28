Who's Playing

North Texas @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: North Texas 4-4; Western Kentucky 5-3

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. WKU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Mean Green will be looking to regain their footing.

North Texas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 31-27 to the UTSA Roadrunners. RB Oscar Adaway III had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 20 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, the UAB Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but last Friday WKU proved too difficult a challenge. WKU had just enough and edged out UAB 20-17. The Hilltoppers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB L.T. Sanders, who picked up 120 yards on the ground on 16 carries, and QB Austin Reed, who accumulated 128 passing yards in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

WKU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. DB Kahlef Hailassie picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Mean Green have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

North Texas is now 4-4 while the Hilltoppers sit at 5-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: North Texas ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. But WKU is even better: they come into the contest boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at 22. We'll see if that edge gives WKU a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: STADIUM

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 10-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Western Kentucky have won both of the games they've played against North Texas in the last eight years.