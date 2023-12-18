College football Bowl Season has a habit of producing unlikely stars, and Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith certainly saved his best performance for last on Monday during the Hilltoppers' Famous Toastery Bowl clash with Old Dominion. The junior WKU pass-catcher has stolen the spotlight with a pair of one-handed catches against the Monarchs, both of which went for touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers found themselves trailing 28-0 in the mid-stages of the second quarter before Smith finally got WKU on the board, needing just one hand to reel in a 14-yard strike from quarterback Caden Veltkamp. At that moment, Smith's highlight reel touchdown looked as it may hold as the potential catch of Bowl Season, but he was far from finished as the Hilltoppers attempted to claw their way back.

WKU's second touchdown of the game came early in the third quarter with Veltkamp again finding Smith for the score as the Hilltoppers receiver easily one-upped himself from earlier in the contest. Left completely unguarded, Smith, leaping and with his right hand extended into the air, somehow managed to haul in Veltkamp's pass before taking it the distance for an 18-yard touchdown to cut what was once a 28-point Old Dominion lead right in half.

Regardless of how this game ends, it'll go down as a game to remember for Smith. He only caught three touchdowns during the regular season before putting his athleticism on full display Monday. He is now a name on plenty of folks' minds after going relatively unnoticed -- at least on a national level -- to this point.

WKU is seeking its third bowl victory in as many seasons, but the Hilltoppers will have to dig deep as they find themselves still trailing by multiple scores well into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Austin Reed, a sixth-year senior and second-year starter at WKU, opted out of the contest, prompting the Hilltoppers to start redshirt freshman Turner Helton before benching Helton for Veltkamp midway through the game.