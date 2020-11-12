If you just looked at the box score of Western Michigan's 41-38 win over Toledo on Wednesday night, you'd probably just chalk it up to a typical, high-scoring, mid-week MACtion game. Oh, but it wasn't.

The Broncos were down 10 points with 2:54 to play, and promptly went on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated with a Kaleb Eleby touchdown with 44 seconds to play. As you'd expect in mid-week MACtion, Thiago Kapps missed the extra point, but Western Michigan recovered his onside kick one play later to earn one more chance.

This is where the fun really stars. Down three with 20 seconds left, Eleby found D'Wayne Eskridge to make it first-and-goal from the 9-yard line with no timeouts left. No problem, right? Just run up, spike the ball, take a few shots at the end zone and, if they don't make it, kick a field goal and go to overtime.

Nope. Western Michigan got weird ... really weird. Eleby ran up to the line, called for the snap and saw Jaylen Hall all alone, uncovered, on the near sideline. The two connected for a 9-yard, game-winning touchdown after faking the spike.

Check it out.

Now that's what you call an innovated play-action.

The win moves Western Michigan to 2-0, while Toledo falls to 1-1 on the young season.