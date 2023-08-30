Who's Playing

St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: St. Fran.-Pa. 0-0, Western Michigan 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will host the St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Waldo Stadium.

Looking back to last season, St. Fran.-Pa. had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 9-3 record. On the other hand, Western Michigan sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.