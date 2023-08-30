Who's Playing

St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: St. Fran.-Pa. 0-0, Western Michigan 0-0

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will host the St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Waldo Stadium.

Looking back to last season, St. Fran.-Pa. had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 9-3 record. On the other hand, Western Michigan sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.