Who's Playing
St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash @ Western Michigan Broncos
Current Records: St. Fran.-Pa. 0-0, Western Michigan 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos will host the St. Fran.-Pa. Red Flash to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Waldo Stadium.
Looking back to last season, St. Fran.-Pa. had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 9-3 record. On the other hand, Western Michigan sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.