Who's Playing

Toledo @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 1-0; Western Michigan 1-0

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos haven't won a game against the Toledo Rockets since Nov. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. WMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Broncos had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They put a hurting on the Akron Zips to the tune of 58-13. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point WMU had established a 51-13 advantage.

Meanwhile, Toledo gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Bowling Green Falcons 38-3. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toledo had established a 28-3 advantage.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered a 20.5-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both WMU and the Rockets swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won three out of their last five games against Western Michigan.