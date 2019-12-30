Watch Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Western Michigan 7-5

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and WMU and WKU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Broncos now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like the Broncos got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for WMU as they fell 17-14 to the Northern Illinois Huskies four weeks ago. If the result catches you off guard, it should: WMU was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, WKU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders four weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-26 victory. QB Ty Storey had a stellar game for the Hilltoppers as he passed for two TDs and 294 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 62 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Storey's 64-yard TD bomb to WR Lucky Jackson in the third quarter.

The Broncos are now 7-5 while the Hilltoppers sit at 8-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU enters the contest with 35 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Hilltoppers rank 14th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. We'll see if their defense can keep WMU's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.