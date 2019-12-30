Watch Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Western Michigan 7-5

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and WMU and WKU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Broncos now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like the Broncos got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 17-14 to the Northern Illinois Huskies four weeks ago. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Broncos were the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, WKU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders four weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. The Hilltoppers' QB Ty Storey was on fire, passing for two TDs and 294 passing yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 62 yards. Storey's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Lucky Jackson in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 8-4 while Western Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU rank eighth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 35 on the season. But the Hilltoppers enter the contest with only 11 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll see if their defense can keep WMU's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.