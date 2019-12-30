Watch Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Western Michigan 7-5
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and WMU and WKU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Broncos now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like the Broncos got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 17-14 to the Northern Illinois Huskies four weeks ago. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Broncos were the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, WKU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders four weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. The Hilltoppers' QB Ty Storey was on fire, passing for two TDs and 294 passing yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 62 yards. Storey's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Lucky Jackson in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 8-4 while Western Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU rank eighth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 35 on the season. But the Hilltoppers enter the contest with only 11 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll see if their defense can keep WMU's running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
