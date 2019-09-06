WATCH: Wild 100-yard kick return in Minot State vs. Minnesota Duluth Division II matchup could be play of the year

What looked like an inevitable safety turned into a 100-yard touchdown return for one team on Thursday.

After taking a 15-0 first quarter lead over Minot State, Minnesota Duluth's Cameron Hausman kicked off for the Bulldogs with Cory Carrigan back to receive for the Beavers. Carrigan muffed the kick, and the ball bounced into the end zone, making a safety, or at the very least bad field position seem like it would be the result of the play. No. 13, however, was having have none of that.

THIS IS THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/VKtk76beko — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 6, 2019

Carrigan then somehow managed to pick the ball back up and not just get it out of the end zone, but all the way down past the 20-yard-line, into enemy territory and finally in for a touchdown.

Naturally MSU went wild as Carrigan raced down their sideline and the players that helped on the special teams play were there to celebrate with him in the end zone, and surely the play will be something Carrigan and this team talk about for a while.

NCAA does not count the end zone yardage in returns as the NFL does, so Carrigan "only" gets credited with a 100-yard return here, which I think he will be fine with.

Despite the valiant efforts of the freshman, the Beavers were unable to win the game, and his return were the only points Minot State would manage. The Bulldogs went on to dominate the game in a 52-7 win.