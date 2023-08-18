The buzz around the USC Trojans continues to grow as the 2023 college football season approaches. They opened at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings, and USC alumnus Will Ferrell visited practice to get the team fired up before Week 1.

In a video that USC football posted to social media, coach Lincoln Riley gives Ferrell the floor to speak to the team after practice. The "Old School" and "Step Brothers" star reminds the players to take care of their bodies, requests some consideration for the captaincy, and offers to do some conditioning with the team.

Before launching his legendary comedy career, Ferrell graduated from USC in 1990 and has remained a fan of the Trojans ever since. Ferrell rose to fame as a member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast and is one of the most prolific comedy actors over the last 30 years.

The Trojans will attract plenty more stars if they live up to the hype this fall. Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is back to run Riley's explosive offense as USC sets its sights on a College Football Playoff berth.

USC will begin its 2023 season when it hosts San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26. That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.