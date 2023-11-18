Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Nebraska 5-5, Wisconsin 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wisconsin is 7-0 against Nebraska since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Wisconsin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. The match between Wisconsin and Northwestern wasn't particularly close, with Wisconsin falling 24-10. Wisconsin didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Nebraska didn't have quite enough to beat Maryland on Saturday and fell 13-10. That's two games in a row now that Nebraska has lost by exactly three points.

Wisconsin's defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 8.7 points per game. As for Nebraska, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-5.

In addition to losing their last games, Wisconsin and Nebraska failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Wisconsin won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, slipping by Nebraska 15-14. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 37 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 8 years.