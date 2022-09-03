Who's Playing
Illinois State @ No. 18 Wisconsin
Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Illinois State 4-7
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will play against a Division II opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.