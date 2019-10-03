Watch Wisconsin vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 4-0-0; Kent State 2-2-0

What to Know

Kent State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Wisconsin on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Kent State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

When you finish with 404 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Flashes did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 62-20 victory over Bowling Green. QB Dustin Crum had a stellar game for Kent State as he passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Crum this season.

Meanwhile, after losing to Northwestern the last time they met, Wisconsin decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Wisconsin walked away with a 24-15 win. The win was familiar territory for them, who now has four in a row.

Their wins bumped Kent State to 2-2 and Wisconsin to 4-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Flashes are stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 261 on average. On the other hand, the Badgers come into the game boasting the fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 192.30. So the Kent State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 36-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.