Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-2-0
What to Know
Michigan State is staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Michigan State and Wisconsin will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Spartans 18.17, Wisconsin 5.8), so any points scored will be well earned.
A victory for Michigan State just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-10 walloping at Ohio State's hands. QB Brian Lewerke had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin kept a clean sheet against Kent State. Wisconsin was fully in charge, breezing past Kent State 48 to nothing. The win was familiar territory for the Badgers, who now have five in a row.
Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Badgers rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 4 on the season. As for the Spartans, they enter the contest with 19 sacks, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Wisconsin 30 vs. Michigan State 6
Watch This Game Live
-
