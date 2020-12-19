Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Minnesota 3-3; Wisconsin 2-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are 4-1 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wisconsin suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. It was supposed to be a close game, and Wisconsin was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of RB Nakia Watson, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 2.23 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers bagged a 24-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Minnesota's RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for two TDs and 108 yards on 20 carries.

Wisconsin is now 2-3 while Minnesota sits at 3-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Wisconsin comes into the contest boasting the 17th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. Less enviably, the Golden Gophers are 19th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only five on the season. Minnesota fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last five games against Minnesota.