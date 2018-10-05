Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 3-1; Nebraska 0-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up at the half for Wisconsin and Iowa two weeks ago, but Wisconsin stepped up in the second half. Wisconsin walked away with a 28-17 victory over Iowa. Alex Hornibrook, who passed for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Wisconsin's success.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against Purdue last Saturday, falling 42-28.

Wisconsin took their contest against Nebraska the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 38-17 score. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

This season, Wisconsin is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Nebraska, they are 0-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin has won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Nebraska Cornhuskers 17 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 38
  • 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 23 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers 17
  • 2015 - Nebraska Cornhuskers 21 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 23
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories