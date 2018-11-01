Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 5-3; Rutgers 1-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 48-10 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 18-15 to Northwestern two weeks ago. Rutgers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven losses in a row.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match, Wisconsin was humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 17-31 defeat against Northwestern.
Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 48-10. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 28 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
This season, Wisconsin is 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Rutgers, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 48 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, picks, bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.