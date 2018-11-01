Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 5-3; Rutgers 1-7

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 48-10 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 18-15 to Northwestern two weeks ago. Rutgers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven losses in a row.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match, Wisconsin was humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 17-31 defeat against Northwestern.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 48-10. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 28 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Wisconsin is 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Rutgers, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 48 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 10
