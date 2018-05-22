WATCH: Wisconsin's 336-pound nose tackle can do backflips with the greatest of ease

Wisconsin figures to be the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten West division in 2018. And since the Badgers return a lot of players from last year's 13-1 team with a manageable schedule to boot, they could be a trendy playoff pick as well.

But both of things ignore something extremely important: Wisconsin also has a 336-pound nose tackle ... who can do backflips ... in the sand (which is no small thing).

Meet senior Olive Sagapolu, who is apparently spending his offseason doing things for fun that should be limited to people 150 pounds lighter than him.

That, friends, is raw athleticism. And frankly, it's a little frightening -- but in a good way. We could talk about his career stats and what he means to one of college football's best defensive units over the last couple of years, but put this at the top of the resume because it speaks for itself.

Now, does this large man backflip mean Wisconsin is going to win the national championship next season? We can't say definitively that it doesn't mean that.